Everton's Andre Gomes 'to make full recovery' from horrific ankle injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes (L) is injured following a challenge by Tottenham's Son Heung-min (R) in Sunday's Premier League match. /VCG Photo

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is expected to make a "full recovery" after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture dislocation of his ankle, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Portugal's international suffered the shocking injury when he fell awkwardly following a challenge from Tottenham's Son Heung-min in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes underwent surgery to repair a fracture dislocation to his right ankle earlier today and the procedure went extremely well," a club statement said.

It added: "The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery."

Tottenham's players were also affected by the incident, with Son - who was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for his challenge - in tears and Serge Aurier, who collided with Gomes, substituted.

The Premier League said in a statement that Son's red card was for "endangering the safety of a player", but Spurs are expected to lodge an appeal against Atkinson's decision.