Macron calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening

French President Emmanuel Macron called on China to "consolidate" the opening up of the market to foreign companies.

"Much has been done in recent years with two revisions of the negative lists for foreign investment ... important tariff reductions have been granted. We call for their consolidation and deepening," Macron said in a speech at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Tuesday.

"We need to accelerate the process of allowing foreign companies to access the Chinese market. And this process needs to be more open so that foreign companies can be more reassured as they enter the Chinese market," Macron said.

He also highlighted the mutual trust and applauded China's achievements. "[China has] contributed to the most rapid and grand human transformation in world history. With an annual growth of nine percent, a 25-fold increase in per capita income, and nearly 800 million people lifted out of poverty," he said.

Macron also called for the global trade order to be redefined, in order to maintain globalization. He said that this is the only way globalization can benefit more people around the world.

(With input from Reuters)

(Cover: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, November 5, 2019. /CGTN Photo)