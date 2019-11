Solskjaer hails Man Utd after 'exhilarating' Brighton win

Andreas Pereira (L) of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his side's first goal to make the score 1-0 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, Manchester, UK, November 10, 2019. /VCG Photo

United's win, which took them to within a point of the top five in the Premier League, came courtesy of goals from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford and a Davy Propper own goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Manchester United's 3-1 win against Brighton on Sunday as their best performance of the season as his side notched their fifth victory in six games.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with Anthony Martial (R) during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, UK, November 10, 2019. /VCG Photo

The victory was all the more impressive given that Solskjaer fielded the youngest starting line-up seen in the Premier League this season -- an average age of 23 years and 350 days.

At the end of a week in which they also beat Partizan Belgrade, the mood around United has improved markedly.

"I think it was our best performance of the season. How that didn't end up five, six, seven, we don't know, the players don't know," said a delighted Solskjaer.

"It was exhilarating, entertaining and great to see that they enjoyed themselves. Since the last international break we have had five wins and we've had a lot of answers to what we're trying to do.

"If they don't get confidence from this, I don't know what to tell them."

United struck twice in two first-half minutes, first, in the 17th minute, when a United counter-attack saw Fred find Anthony Martial, who linked with Pereira for a shot that took an unkind deflection off Dale Stephens, wrong-footing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on its way in.

United supporters were still cheering that impressive start when they were handed double cause for celebration from a deep free-kick that Fred floated into the Brighton area.

Harry Maguire rose powerfully, causing panic for Ryan and his defence, and with Brighton slow to react, Scott McTominay forced the ball over the line, via a final touch by Propper.

It was a scintillating spell of football from a side that, before Thursday's Europa League win, had not scored two first-half goals at Old Trafford for nearly 10 months -- since, coincidentally, a win over Brighton in mid-January.

If Fred had been more fortunate with a 61st-minute strike that Ryan fumbled onto his bar to catch at the second attempt, the afternoon could have been far more comfortable.