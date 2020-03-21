UK is closed and government to pay 80% of workers' wages

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) attend a news conference addressing the government's response to the novel coronavirus inside 10 Downing Street in London, March 17, 2020. /AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

Johnson told reporters on Downing Street all leisure centers were being asked to close on Friday night and to stay shut indefinitely. For cafes, bars and restaurants,they can continue to provide takeout services.

"I do accept that what we're doing is extraordinary: We're taking away the ancient, inalienable right of free-born people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub, and I can understand how people feel about that," Johnson said.

"It's a huge wrench to do that, everybody understands that," he said. "It's heartbreaking to think of the businesses that will face difficulties as a result of the measures this country has had to take."

To cushion the economic impact, finance chancellor Rishi Sunak promised the state would pay grants covering up to 80 percent of workers' salary if companies kept them on their payroll, rather than lay them off as the economy crashes.

The extraordinary payments will be worth up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds per month, just above the median income.

"I know that people are worried about losing their jobs, about not being able to pay the rent or mortgage, about not having enough set by for food and bills... to all those at home right now, anxious about the days ahead, I say this: you will not face this alone," Sunak said.

Wages, which relates to gross pay, will be backdated to the start of March and last for three months, but Sunak said he would extend the scheme for longer "if necessary."