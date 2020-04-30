The U.S. needs to open up about its biological laboratories in the former USSR

Editor's note: Andrew Korybko is a Moscow-based American political analyst. The article reflects the author's opinions, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

China and Russia are in agreement about the potential danger that the U.S. biological laboratories in the former USSR might pose for the broader region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang seconded his Russian counterpart's earlier statement about how these facilities might be developing dangerous pathogens, adding that "The United States has created many laboratories in the territory of the former Soviet Union, which evokes serious public worries in the neighboring countries concerned." It's imperative that the U.S. is fully transparent about what it's testing in those laboratories given what's at stake for the world.

It's certainly odd that the U.S. set up such facilities far away from its own borders instead of inviting experts from those countries to carry out research in labs that are already established in its own territory.

Russia has long suspected that the U.S. activities there are aimed at bringing those states under its influence. It's also extremely worried, however, about the possibility of a reckless accident in those comparatively insecure laboratories resulting in a deadly outbreak that spreads throughout the region.

It is the responsibility of every government to prepare for such worst-case scenarios, hence the concern shared by China and Russia.

This issue has become more significant than ever in the context of COVID-19 after the world learned just how rapidly a pandemic can spread across the world despite the best efforts to stop it.

China's capabilities in containing such contagions are far and above those of the former Soviet states in which the U.S. has established its biological laboratories. Russia is concerned that an accident in those facilities could be disastrous for not only the wider region, but even the entire world.

This is especially the case since those laboratories aren't considered to be anywhere as secure as China's, Russia's, or the U.S.'s own.