U.S.-Canada-HSBC collusion against Huawei is a perfect case study in hybrid war

China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is seen at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, January 20, 2020. /Xinhua

Editor's note: Andrew Korybko is a Moscow-based American political analyst. The article reflects the author's opinion, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

Hybrid warfare has been a buzzword since the 2014 Ukraine Crisis, and it's generally understood as referring to non-military actions that states employ to gain an advantage over their rivals. The U.S.-Canada-HSBC collusion against Huawei and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou presents a perfect case study of this phenomenon.

The issue is back in the news once more after her lawyers asked a Canadian court to stay her extradition to the U.S. that's tentatively scheduled for April 2021.

Meng was arrested by Canadian authorities while in transit at the Vancouver airport in December 2018. She's accused of bank fraud by the U.S. government for supposedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's relationship with Skycom, a company that operates in Iran, which is under unilateral U.S. sanctions. Meng is a Canadian resident and that's why she was arrested while transiting through its territory. She's currently under house arrest at her home in Vancouver.

According to Meng's lawyers, however, the U.S. government misled the Canadian authorities into arresting her by selectively quoting information from a PowerPoint presentation that she gave to HSBC officials, which is the primary piece of evidence.

They also claim that she's the victim of a geopolitical battle. As evidence of this, they point to Trump's statement that he'd intervene in securing her release if a good trade deal was reached with China, while Trudeau asked him to wait until two Canadians charged with spying are released by China first.

There's more to her legal team's argument than just those smoking guns, even though they're more than enough to convincingly make her case.

HSBC isn't a victim like Meng is, but a willing conspirator in this crime against her. It claimed not to have knowledge of Huawei's relationship with Skycom even though Meng herself personally disclosed everything in her PowerPoint that the U.S. selectively quoted. Furthermore, HSBC previously faced criminal charges from the U.S., and had an interest in cooperating with it against her to receive leniency.