Football: Atletico thrash Valladolid, Newcastle stretch unbeaten run

Antoine Griezmann (L) of Atletico Madrid battles for the ball with Kike Perez of Real Valladolid during their La Liga match at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 21, 2023. /CFP

Atletico Madrid produced one of their best performances of the La Liga season to thrash Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday, with Memphis Depay making his debut.

The Dutch forward, signed from Barcelona on Friday, came off the bench in the second half but by then Antoine Griezmann's virtuoso display had the hosts in full control at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

The French forward produced a sublime assist for Alvaro Morata to open the scoring and then struck the second himself.

Mario Hermoso netted the third from the rebound after his header from Griezmann's free-kick was parried back into his path.

Those three goals in an 11-minute spell in the first half wrapped up the points for fourth-placed Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team have endured a tough season both in the league and also in Europe, where they were eliminated, but earned a second win in seven league games to get heading back in the right direction.

"I'm very happy, very pleased with the team's performance," Griezmann told DAZN.

"We have been doing well since the World Cup, playing with intensity, hard work, having chances up front, but we lacked a goal.

"That was largely my fault, because I was having chances but couldn't get it in. This goal will help me a lot mentally to get scoring again."