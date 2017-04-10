Russia to fly "observation flights" over US, Canada under 1992 treaty

Russian experts are going to carry out "observation flights" by Tu-154M LK-1 aircraft over the US and Canada, a senior official of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, said that within the framework of the international Treaty on Open Skies, Russian aircraft will conduct observation flights over the US on April 10-15 from Open Skies airfield Write-Patterson and over Canada on April 18-22 from Iqaluit of Canada.

Ryzhkov said the Russian aircraft will follow an agreed route, and US and Canadian specialists will be on board to ensure the observation equipment will be used in compliance with the Treaty.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and became one of the major confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War.

It took effect in 2002 and currently has 34 state parties, including Russia and most members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).