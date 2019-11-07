Iran withdraws accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

A picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019 shows the entrance of the nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran. /VCG Photo A picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019 shows the entrance of the nuclear power plant of Natanz, some 300 kilometres south of Tehran. /VCG Photo

Iran said Thursday it canceled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.



The security at the entrance to the plant in central Iran had "triggered an alarm" raising concern that she could be carrying a "suspect product" on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) said in a statement posted online. As a result, she was denied entry, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.



The AEOI said it had reported the incident to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and notified that its inspector's accreditation has been withdrawn. She has since left Iran for Vienna, where the IAEA is based, it said, without saying when.



"Iran's representative to the IAEA will present a full report on the matter" in Vienna later Thursday, it added.

A picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows a lift truck carrying a cylinder at the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, north Iran. /VCG Photo A picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows a lift truck carrying a cylinder at the Fordow Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, north Iran. /VCG Photo

According to a source close to the IAEA, the 35 members of its council of governors will hold a special meeting dedicated to Iran.



Under a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, its nuclear facilities are subject to continuous monitoring by the IAEA.

Iran resumes uranium enrichment at Fordow

The AEOI said earlier on Thursday that Iran had resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, further stepping away from the deal.



The agreement bans enrichment and nuclear material from Fordow. But with feedstock gas entering its centrifuges, the facility, built inside a mountain, will move from the permitted status of research plant to being an active nuclear site.

"After all successful preparations ... injection of uranium gas to centrifuges started on Thursday at Fordow ... all the process has been supervised by the inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog," the AEOI said in a statement reported by Iranian media.



Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments to the deal, under which it curbed its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of most international sanctions, after the United States reneged on the agreement last year.



"The process will take a few hours to stabilize and by Saturday, when International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors will again visit the site, a uranium enrichment level of 4.5 percent will have been achieved," AEOI's spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told state TV.



The United States, which withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, reiterated a statement from Tuesday, calling Iran's move a "big step in the wrong direction."



